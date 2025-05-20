High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.01 and last traded at C$18.09, with a volume of 21524 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.00.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$21.00 price target on High Liner Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is currently 21.30%.
In related news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated sold 184,500 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total transaction of C$3,140,190.00. Corporate insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
