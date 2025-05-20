Best Streaming Stocks To Watch Today – May 20th

NVIDIA, AppLovin, Fair Isaac, Spotify Technology, Walt Disney, Comcast, and Trade Desk are the seven Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Streaming stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is delivering digital audio, video or data content directly to consumers over the internet. These firms—examples include Netflix, Spotify and Disney+—generate revenue through subscriptions, advertising or pay-per-view fees, and their market performance is driven largely by subscriber growth, content libraries and streaming technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $134.23. 120,812,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,659,005. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

AppLovin (APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Shares of NASDAQ APP traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $369.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,316,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,023,229. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.10 and a 200-day moving average of $320.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $124.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $525.15.

Fair Isaac (FICO)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded down $181.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,024.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,275. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,924.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,986.95. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $1,266.72 and a 12-month high of $2,402.52. The company has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a PE ratio of 93.24, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock traded down $9.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $654.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,396. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $588.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $536.48. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $288.07 and a 12-month high of $669.00. The company has a market cap of $134.02 billion, a PE ratio of 110.01 and a beta of 1.72.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,796,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,004,915. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.90. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $118.63. The company has a market cap of $202.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,911,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,875,122. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.20. Comcast has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $133.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Trade Desk (TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Shares of TTD stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,097,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,928,517. Trade Desk has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $141.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.06, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.29.

