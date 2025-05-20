Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Shares Up 13.9% – Here’s Why

Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 13.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.45 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 11.85 ($0.16). 2,224,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 1,984,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.40 ($0.14).

Zenith Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £101.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.97.

About Zenith Energy

Zenith Energy Ltd. is a revenue generating, independent energy company with energy production, exploration and development assets in Tunisia, Italy and the Republic of Congo.

The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange Main Market (LSE: ZEN) and the Euronext Growth of the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: ZENA).

