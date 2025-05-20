Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Shares Up 13.9% – Here’s Why

Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 13.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.45 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 11.85 ($0.16). 2,224,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 1,984,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.40 ($0.14).
Zenith Energy Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £101.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.97.
About Zenith Energy
The Company is listed on the London Stock Exchange Main Market (LSE: ZEN) and the Euronext Growth of the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: ZENA).
