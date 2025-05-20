ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Shares Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1,013.32 and last traded at $1,020.55. 252,338 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,517,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,025.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,280.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $950.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,062.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $211.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $867.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $974.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total value of $85,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,476,014. This represents a 0.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total value of $284,831.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,554.47. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,061 shares of company stock worth $9,515,766 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,496,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,522,335,000 after purchasing an additional 297,734 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,955,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,434,235,000 after purchasing an additional 509,467 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 272,506 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,312,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,890,000 after acquiring an additional 100,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,843,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,519,000 after acquiring an additional 188,292 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

