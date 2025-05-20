United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $98.15 and last traded at $98.66. Approximately 796,267 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,082,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.11.

A number of research firms have commented on UPS. Robert W. Baird lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $166.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 95.63%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 525.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.



United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

