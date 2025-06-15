Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,404,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 463,848 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,178,000 after buying an additional 39,474 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in General Motors by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 202,054 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 19,924 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in General Motors by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 64,930 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 25,639 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 52,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Barclays increased their price target on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Motors from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.35.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM opened at $48.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average is $49.06.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $44.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.64 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. General Motors’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

General Motors announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.