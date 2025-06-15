Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Boosted by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.0% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $32,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,299,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,023,875,000 after buying an additional 1,104,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,936,737,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,950,087,000 after buying an additional 2,998,892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,263,000 after buying an additional 5,538,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,836,226,000 after buying an additional 4,140,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $112.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.72. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $482.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

