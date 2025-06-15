Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Position Raised by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $161.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.67. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.38 and a twelve month high of $176.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

