Kennicott Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 240.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Industrials ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $270.28 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $213.26 and a 52-week high of $280.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.21.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

