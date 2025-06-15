Top Industrial Stocks To Follow Today – June 12th

Tesla, Broadcom, GE Aerospace, Micron Technology, and Chevron are the five Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies that manufacture capital goods or provide industrial services such as construction, transportation, logistics and engineering. They encompass industries like aerospace, machinery, commercial vehicles and defense, and are classified under the industrial sector by major market indexes. Because their revenues depend heavily on economic growth and infrastructure spending, industrial stocks are generally viewed as cyclical investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $323.72. 65,313,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,530,992. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $169.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.60 and its 200-day moving average is $333.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $255.07. 10,940,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,886,615. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $265.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

GE Aerospace stock traded down $5.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $240.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,095,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,416,676. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $150.20 and a 1 year high of $257.47. The stock has a market cap of $256.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.64 and a 200 day moving average of $197.47.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,193,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,627,649. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $129.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.24 and a 200-day moving average of $92.43. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,718,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,137,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.42.

