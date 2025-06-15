8,504 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Purchased by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 119,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 30,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $32.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.16. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $33.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

