CRA Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 404,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 16,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 99,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 15,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $202.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.49 and a 12-month high of $29.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.64.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Williams Trading set a $30.00 price target on AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

