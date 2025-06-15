A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Trading Up 4.1% – Should You Buy?

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.09 and last traded at $22.14. 137,182 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 300,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. DA Davidson cut their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Up 4.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $547.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.64.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.54). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CFO Kathleen Taylor-Simpson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $103,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 48.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $8,552,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 120.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 524,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,303,000 after acquiring an additional 286,512 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth about $6,350,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2,692.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 241,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 232,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

