Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Holdings Lessened by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,738,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,889 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 2.7% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $144,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 142,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,386,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 54,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 315,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 25,602 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $89.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.91. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.27 and a fifty-two week high of $91.19.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.5232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

