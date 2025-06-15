The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Wilsey Asset Management Inc.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. The Cigna Group comprises approximately 6.5% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $32,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $867,785,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $724,517,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 58,799.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,774,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $583,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,613 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $313,911,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,021,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,520,000 after acquiring an additional 737,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.39.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $317.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $262.03 and a 1-year high of $370.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $322.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.38.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.