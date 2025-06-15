CRA Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

CRA Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 1,160.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 63 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,279.42. The trade was a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,928.56. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

NASDAQ LIN opened at $465.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $449.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $408.65 and a 12-month high of $487.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.40.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

