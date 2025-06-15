Retail Stocks To Watch Now – June 12th

Tesla, Apple, and Microsoft are the three Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is selling goods or services directly to consumers, such as department stores, supermarkets, specialty shops, and e-commerce platforms. Their performance is closely tied to consumer spending patterns, economic conditions, and seasonal trends like holidays or back-to-school shopping. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $3.72 on Thursday, hitting $322.71. The company had a trading volume of 74,323,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,573,770. Tesla has a 1 year low of $169.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $199.10. 25,859,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,852,551. The company has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.60.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of MSFT traded up $7.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $479.88. The company had a trading volume of 9,886,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,472,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $423.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.84. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $480.03.

