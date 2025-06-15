Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 839.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,138 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,622,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,989,000 after buying an additional 119,653 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 1,484.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 726,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,629,000 after buying an additional 680,405 shares during the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 661,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after buying an additional 87,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 617,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,043,000 after buying an additional 202,781 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of BATS MLN opened at $16.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.45. VanEck Long Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $18.34.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

