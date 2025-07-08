GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.75.

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In other news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.8%

GE opened at $248.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $150.20 and a 12-month high of $260.55.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 29.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

