CapWealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,371 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,579 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management raised its holdings in Oracle by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 16,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Westpark Capital lifted their price objective on Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group set a $250.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.15.

Oracle Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE ORCL opened at $232.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.65. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $237.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,580.20. This represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,366 shares of company stock worth $83,103,603 in the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

