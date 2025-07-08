iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 55.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,255 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $623.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $594.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $583.83. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $629.25. The firm has a market cap of $628.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

