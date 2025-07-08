Personal CFO Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. BXM Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the first quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 19.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 40,067 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 33.7% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 78,803 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 19,883 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.3% during the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 149,687 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 42.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,396 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 35,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,222.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 309,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,281,257.36. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $48,821.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 36,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,553.59. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $68.89 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $69.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.58. The firm has a market cap of $272.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.