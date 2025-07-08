iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 641,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,320 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 22.0% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $360,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,406,000 after buying an additional 8,533,496 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,161,000 after buying an additional 6,813,214 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,488,275,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65,310.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,113,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,454,000 after buying an additional 4,107,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,109,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,022,000 after buying an additional 2,819,065 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $623.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $594.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $583.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $629.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

