M&T Bank Corp Has $67.36 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $67,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWI Management LP grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 648,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,777,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,580 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $679,936,000. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $474,600,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 100,517.9% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 932,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,375,000 after acquiring an additional 931,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $552.03 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $557.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $521.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.84.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

