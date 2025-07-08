Partners in Financial Planning Grows Stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Partners in Financial Planning raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Partners in Financial Planning’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Northcoast Research cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price target on GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.75.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.0%

GE Aerospace stock opened at $248.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.79. The stock has a market cap of $265.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.37. GE Aerospace has a 1-year low of $150.20 and a 1-year high of $260.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

