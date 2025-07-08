Stratos Investment Management LLC Has $5.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares during the quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $56.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $57.31.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

