Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $220.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,221,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,655 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $220,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 369,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,600,000 after buying an additional 20,068 shares during the period. LTG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 133,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,950,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 64,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 51,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,354,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $111.16 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $80.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.49.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

