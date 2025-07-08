Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,826 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 9,673 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,329.11, for a total transaction of $12,856,481.03. Following the sale, the director owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,669.34. The trade was a 96.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 620 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,286.84, for a total value of $797,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,723 shares of company stock valued at $223,307,201. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra Research raised Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $1,150.00 price target on Netflix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,182.58.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,282.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,211.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,041.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $587.04 and a 52-week high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

