Green Energy Stocks To Research – June 12th

Darling Ingredients, Nuvve, and Mercer International are the three Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of companies that develop, manufacture or distribute power and fuel from renewable resources such as solar, wind, hydro, geothermal and biomass. By investing in these equities, individuals gain financial exposure to firms whose core mission is reducing carbon emissions and advancing sustainable energy technologies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Darling Ingredients (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

NYSE DAR traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.36. 2,160,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,079. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.96. Darling Ingredients has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $43.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAR

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

NVVE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,396. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12. Nuvve has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $8.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVVE

Mercer International (MERC)

Mercer International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Shares of Mercer International stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.71. The company had a trading volume of 114,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $248.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.05. Mercer International has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $9.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MERC

Featured Stories