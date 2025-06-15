Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,826 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,645,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,826 shares during the period. Medical Properties Trust accounts for approximately 5.6% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $28,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 285,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 187,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,838,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,912,000 after purchasing an additional 118,577 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 506.8% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 63,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 52,790 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,114,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 125,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

NYSE MPW opened at $4.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.85. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.80 million. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.55%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

