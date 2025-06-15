Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $95.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $89.70 and a 12 month high of $106.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 44.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

