Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for approximately 0.1% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,751,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,701,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,311,864,000 after buying an additional 413,963 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.4%

VLO stock opened at $134.04 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $167.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.48.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 159.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VLO

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.