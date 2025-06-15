Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.02 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,236 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $9,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,716,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,363,000 after acquiring an additional 24,596 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $397,657,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,861,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,030,000 after acquiring an additional 59,001 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,103,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,875,000 after acquiring an additional 335,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,688,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,073,000 after acquiring an additional 652,619 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.2%

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $134.80 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $119.83 and a twelve month high of $144.45. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.25 and its 200 day moving average is $133.91.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

