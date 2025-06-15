Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Bought by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 66.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Astec Industries by 802.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 200.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astec Industries Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $915.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.56 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.77. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $42.79.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.42. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Astec Industries from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

About Astec Industries



Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

