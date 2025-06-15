Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stake Increased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 208.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $420.84 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $298.15 and a 52 week high of $436.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

TT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $363.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.47.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,340. The trade was a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

