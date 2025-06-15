Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives $88.77 Average Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2025

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RAREGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.77.

RARE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Trading of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,034,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,167,000 after buying an additional 89,389 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,218,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,559,000 after buying an additional 706,519 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,149,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,815,000 after buying an additional 965,919 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,055,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,419,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,701,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,611,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 4.6%

RARE stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.25. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $29.59 and a 1-year high of $60.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.03.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RAREGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.03). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 193.80% and a negative net margin of 101.60%. The business had revenue of $139.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

