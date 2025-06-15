Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,517 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in Workday by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Workday by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its position in Workday by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $244.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.24. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $245.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total transaction of $112,595.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,921.75. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.61, for a total transaction of $733,156.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,814.67. The trade was a 22.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,338 shares of company stock valued at $56,281,251. Company insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.54.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

