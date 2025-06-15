Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 6.0% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 102,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,629,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 4,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.53.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,280. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $91.23 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $116.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.