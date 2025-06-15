SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA opened at $422.81 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $366.32 and a one year high of $451.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $412.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $425.12. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

