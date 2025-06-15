iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Scott Capital Advisors LLC

Scott Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,731 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 5.2% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $17,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $616,824,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6,536.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,745,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,395,000 after buying an additional 3,689,020 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,756,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,150,000 after buying an additional 1,392,383 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,224,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,159,000 after buying an additional 1,132,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,198,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,243,000 after buying an additional 932,713 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $62.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.09 and a 52 week high of $65.08.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

