Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 328 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,194 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,042 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of BA opened at $200.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.96 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.94. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $218.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Melius upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.85.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

