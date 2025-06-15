Telecom Stocks To Research – June 12th

Broadcom, Quantum Computing, Palo Alto Networks, Arista Networks, ServiceNow, Huntington Bancshares, and AT&T are the seven Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide communication services—such as wireless voice and data, broadband internet, cable television or satellite links—to businesses and consumers. They typically exhibit steady cash flows and attractive dividend yields, reflecting the industry’s capital‐intensive infrastructure and regulated environment. Performance drivers include regulatory policies, network investment cycles (for technologies like 5G) and shifts in consumer demand for connectivity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $254.77. 12,153,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,892,638. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 207.81, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $265.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Quantum Computing stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.08. The stock had a trading volume of 52,087,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,703,316. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55. Quantum Computing has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.34 and a beta of 3.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QUBT

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $4.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $198.69. 2,644,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,483,151. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $208.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.38 and its 200-day moving average is $185.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.94, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of ANET traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.72. 4,793,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,062,928. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.37. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $133.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE NOW traded up $7.80 on Thursday, hitting $1,012.13. The stock had a trading volume of 445,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,170. The company’s 50-day moving average is $933.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $974.34. ServiceNow has a one year low of $678.66 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market cap of $209.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.95. 22,874,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,539,695. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.81. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HBAN

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.25. 11,228,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,405,855. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.56. The company has a market cap of $203.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. AT&T has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

Read More