Retirement Solution LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Retirement Solution LLC lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,808 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 0.4% of Retirement Solution LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Retirement Solution LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $216.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.39 and a 52-week high of $287.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $253.00 price objective (down from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.12.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

