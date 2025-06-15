Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $59,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 824,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $874,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,802,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,339,000 after acquiring an additional 272,506 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 2,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $987.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $944.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $972.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.44 billion, a PE ratio of 144.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.95.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Deborah Black sold 598 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.23, for a total value of $562,257.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,418.44. The trade was a 58.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,009.14, for a total transaction of $250,266.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,277.02. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,245. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price objective (up previously from $900.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,280.00 to $1,025.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,062.50.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

