Vinci (EPA:DG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Vinci SA (EPA:DG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €112.09 ($128.84) and traded as high as €126.85 ($145.80). Vinci shares last traded at €126.15 ($145.00), with a volume of 714,266 shares.

Vinci Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €122.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €112.18.

Vinci Company Profile

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

Further Reading

