SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Holdings Boosted by Newport Capital Group LLC

Newport Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 3.7% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SFM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $974,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,702,000. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.8% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 14,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,662,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.2% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 1.5%

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $550.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $458.82 and a 12 month high of $624.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $533.85 and its 200 day moving average is $557.67.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

