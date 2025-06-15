Ecommerce Stocks To Watch Today – June 14th

Walmart, GameStop, and Colgate-Palmolive are the three Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves selling goods or services online through digital platforms. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the growth potential of internet-based retail and related technologies. Performance of ecommerce stocks often reflects trends in online consumer spending, digital payment adoption, and logistical infrastructure. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.20. 18,672,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,923,098. Walmart has a one year low of $66.30 and a one year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.06. The company has a market cap of $751.76 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

NYSE:GME traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.18. 59,696,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,394,720. GameStop has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $35.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 123.20 and a beta of -0.69.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,331,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,117. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.38. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.07.

