Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 524 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.4%

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $178.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.97 and a 12 month high of $180.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.06. The stock has a market cap of $102.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $70,312.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,599.86. This represents a 8.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $418,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,876. This represents a 10.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,954 shares of company stock valued at $40,796,663 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

