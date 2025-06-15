Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Lowers Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $36,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE opened at $178.30 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.97 and a 12 month high of $180.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.32 and a 200-day moving average of $164.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $102.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $689,253.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,737.60. This represents a 7.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total transaction of $283,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,847,511.24. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 227,954 shares of company stock valued at $40,796,663. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.46.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

