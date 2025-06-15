RHS Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

RHS Financial LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 57.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,217 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 53,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $110.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $112.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

